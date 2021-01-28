Report: Watson officially asks for trade from Texans

January 28, 2021 Zach Taylor
(Source: @HoustonTexans)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially asked for a trade from the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watson made the request weeks ago, although it was not reported at the time.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been publicly put out with the organization following a 4-12 season and the Texans front office failing to consult him on the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio.

The 25-year-old Watson is coming off a career year in which he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 yards while throwing for 33 touchdowns.