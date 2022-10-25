Report: Three Texas A&M Football Players Suspended

Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com reports that Texas A&M Football players Denver Harris, PJ Williams and Chris Marshall have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Jimbo Fisher, and that a fourth unnamed player could also be facing discipline.

A reason for the suspensions was not given.

Harris and Marshall, both true freshman from the Aggies’ heralded 2022 recruiting class, were suspended for the Miami game on September 17th.

The Maroon & White have struggled of late, dropping three in a row en route to the program’s worst start (3-4) since 2008.

They’ve also been dealing with injuries. Fisher announced Monday that starting offensive linemen Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbeye and Jordan Moko will miss the rest of the year.