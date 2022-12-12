REPORT: Texas Basketball Coach Beard Arrested for Assault

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Texas Men’s Basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested in Austin early Monday morning and charged with assault on a family member.

UPDATE: Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones says it is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home in Tarrytown. Officers responded to a 911 "disturbance-urgent" call at 2:07 a.m. Monday. https://t.co/sS27S8w8u6 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

Beard is in his second season as the head coach at Texas, and has led the team to a 7-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Poll.

The Longhorns are scheduled to host Rice Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Moody Center in Austin.