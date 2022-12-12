REPORT: Texas Basketball Coach Beard Arrested for Assault

December 12, 2022 Zach Taylor
(Source: University of Texas)

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Texas Men’s Basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested in Austin early Monday morning and charged with assault on a family member.

Beard is in his second season as the head coach at Texas, and has led the team to a 7-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Poll.

The Longhorns are scheduled to host Rice Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Moody Center in Austin.