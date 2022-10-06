Report: Texas A&M’s Johnson Has Broken Thumb, Could be out for Season

ESPN Radio host Ian Fitzsimmons tweeted Thursday that Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has a broken thumb on his throwing hand and could miss the rest of the season.

I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the the season – at the least the foreseeable future. — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) October 6, 2022

Johnson injured the hand during the Aggies 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on October 1st.

Sophomore Haynes King, who began the season as the team’s starting quarterback, is expected to get the nod in Saturday’s game at No. 1 Alabama.