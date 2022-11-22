Report: Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Williams Arrested for Marijuana Possession

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M freshman offensive lineman P.J. Williams was arrested by the College Station Police Department late Saturday night for possessing just under 8 ounces of marijuana.

The story was first reported by Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247.

Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail early Sunday morning on $5,000 bond.

Williams (a four-star recruit from Dickinson, Texas), along with fellow freshmen Denver Harris, Anthony Lucas and Chris Marshall, have been suspended since October 22nd following a postgame incident at South Carolina.