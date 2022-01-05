Report: Texas A&M Hires D.J. Durkin as Next Defensive Coordinator

TexAgs.com reports that Texas A&M has hired D.J. Durkin to be the Aggies next defensive coordinator.

The 43-year-old Durkin has spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss, where he helped raise the Rebels from the 117th (38.3 pts/game) scoring defense in the nation to 54th (25.0 pts/game).

Durkin previously served as the head coach at Maryland from 2016-18, but was dismissed midway through the 2018 season amid allegations of a toxic coaching culture.

The claims stemmed from the offseason death of Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of complications from a heat stroke suffered during a team workout.