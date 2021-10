The Houston Texans are working towards a deal that would send embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins and they hope to get it done this week.

The story was reported by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The NFL’s reigning passing leader has yet to suit up for a game this season as he deals with 22 separate civil lawsuits claiming sexual assault or harassment.

Watson had also fallen out of favor with the Texans front office after demanding a trade last January.