ESPN reports the Houston Rockets have acquired former first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a protected future second-rounder.

Porter has yet to see the court this season due to “personal matters”.

The 20-year-old guard was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his rookie campaign.