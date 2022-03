ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball plans to cancel another week of the regular season if the league and the players union can’t come to terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement by Tuesday.

Baseball has been in a lockout since early December and has already had to cancel the first two series of the 2022 schedule.

However, the league says it can still fit in a 162-game season and players can receive full pay and service time if a deal is struck by Tuesday night.