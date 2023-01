ESPN reports that Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has undergone tightrope surgery to repair a high ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday’s playoff loss to San Francisco.

Pollard suffered the injury with 1:24 left in the first half and had to be carted off the field in an air cast.

The 25-year-old was named to his first Pro Bowl this season after accounting for nearly 1400 total yards and 12 touchdowns.