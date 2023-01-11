REPORT: Correa to Return to Twins

Star free agent shortstop Carlos Correa looks to be headed back to Minnesota after deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets broke down.

The two teams were reportedly ready to sign the two-time All-Star to long-term contracts, but balked after physicals showed an issue with Correa’s ankle.

The new deal with the Twins would be for six years, $200 million.

Correa, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros, hit .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs for Minnesota in 2022.