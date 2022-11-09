Report: Astros GM Click Looking for New Contract

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Houston Astros general manager James Click is in talks with the team about a new contract, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

Click’s contract expired Oct. 31, during the World Series in which the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Click said he discussed a potential contract with Astros owner Jim Crane on Monday in the hours between the team’s championship parade and his flight to Las Vegas for the annual general managers meetings.