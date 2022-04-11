Report: Aggie Wide Receiver Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman has entered the transfer portal.

The story was first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

A senior from Friendswood, TX, Chapman has been hampered by injury the last two seasons, playing in only nine total games.

The highlight of his collegiate career so far came against Florida in 2020, when he hauled in nine catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 41-38 win over the then No. 4 Gators

Chapman becomes the second Aggie pass catcher to entered the portal this offseason. Sophomore tight end Baylor Cupp announced his decision to transfer two weeks ago.