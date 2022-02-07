Repairs Coming To City Of College Station Swimming Pools

College Station’s two city swimming pools will be closed about three months for repairs, following action during the city council meeting on January 27, 2022.

This follows two week closures last summer at both Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran pools.

Parks and recreation director Steve Wright says both pools were at the end of their life cycle. That led to questions from councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha that included Wright telling her these repairs were not part of the 2022 pools maintenance budget.

The council’s unanimous vote included John Crompton’s suggestion to pay the nearly quarter million dollar cost all from the general fund and not dip into the city’s parkland dedication funds.

According to the city’s background information, the contractor that was hired “will remove and haul away existing plaster material and install an improved, upgraded plaster, designed to withstand bather load and extreme temperatures, at City pools. Upon completion, the contractor will supply start up chemicals and ensure a safely, balanced water chemistry.”

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the January 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the January 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from Steve Wright, Elizabeth Cunha, and John Crompton during the January 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.