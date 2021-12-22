Reorganization Continues In Texas A&M System’s AgriLife Division

The Texas A&M system announces the latest in the continued reorganization of its AgriLife division.

Taking over as acting director of AgriLife extension is Rick Avery. Dr. Avery spent 20 years with extension before joining the Brazos Valley council of governments from 2014 through 2020.

Taking over as acting director of AgriLife research is Cliff Lamb. Dr. Lamb moves from the head of A and M’s department of animal science.

These appointments follow chancellor John Sharp bringing back Mark Hussey as acting vice chancellor and dean of agriculture from a two year assignment as president of Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Two well-known members of the Texas agriculture community have been chosen to lead Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Chancellor John Sharp and Dr. Mark Hussey, Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences, today announced the appointments of Dr. Cliff Lamb as Acting Director of AgriLife Research and Dr. Rick Avery as Acting Director of AgriLife Extension.

Lamb, currently the head of the Department of Animal Science, begins work in his new job Jan. 1. Avery’s appointment is effective Jan. 18.

Lamb, who came to Texas A&M in 2017, has dramatically increased the research portfolio in animal science. He has also been successful in securing philanthropic funds to support animal science priorities.

Formerly, he served as the Assistant Director and Professor at the University of Florida-North Florida Research and Education Center in Marianna, Fla.

His programs have received more than $10 million in grant funds or gifts. He has published 97 refereed journal articles, along with more than 510 extension and research reports.

Lamb grew up on a cattle operation in Africa. His expertise is beef cattle management with a special emphasis on reproductive physiology.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science at Middle Tennessee State University followed by his master’s degree and doctorate in reproductive physiology at Kansas State University.

Avery, currently the deputy director of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, has a long track record in government and governmental relations. He worked with the Texas Association of Counties from 2014 through 2020 after spending two decades with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the last ten years as Director of the V. G. Young Institute of County Government.

He also worked on Capitol Hill in the nation’s capital for U.S. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen and U.S. Rep. Greg Laughlin.

He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from Austin College and Texas A&M, respectively. He has a PhD. in Educational Administration from Texas A&M.

Avery takes over for Dr. Jeff Hyde, who last fall said he would be exploring other career opportunities.