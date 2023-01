A College Station man is out of jail following his arrest while he was attempting to renew his drivers license.

The DPS arrest report states a trooper smelled the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car.

The trooper then found a large vacuum sealed bag that was opened that contained marijuana residue.

The trooper also found a THC vape pen. 18 year old Placido Rodriguez is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following his arrest for possessing a controlled substance.