Reminders For May Elections In Brazos County

Monday is the first day of early voting for the May 7 election, which for all of Brazos County involves two proposed amendments to the state constitution. One would increase the homestead exemption amount from $25,000 to $40,000 dollars and the other would lower the property tax rate for disabled and elderly homeowners.

Early voting in Brazos County for the May 7 election is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and next Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting locations are the Brazos County elections office in downtown Bryan, Arena Hall and Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, College Station Utilities meeting and training building, and Texas A&M’s memorial student center.

Monday is also the last day to register to vote for the May 24 primary runoff election. There are five runoffs In Brazos County…for district clerk, two county commission seats, a justice of the peace seat, and Texas House district 12.

Click HERE to be directed to more information from the Brazos County elections office.