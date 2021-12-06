Remembering Bob Dole At The Bush Library’s 75th Anniversary Rememberance Of The Pearl Harbor Attack

Retired U.S. senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.

His death comes almost five years after visiting the Bush Library for a program remembering the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

After receiving the George Bush award for excellence in public service, Dole spoke about Pearl Harbor, his 1988 bid for the Republican presidential nomination that was won by George H.W. Bush, serving in the Senate after Bush won the presidential election, and his thanks to Bush for supporting the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Click below for comments from Bob Dole on December 7, 2016 at the Bush Library’s program remembering the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

A statement from the George and Barbara Bush Foundation said “America lost one of its greatest patriots today. As the most prominent remaining member of the “greatest generation,” Senator Dole never stopped serving his country, and our veterans never had a better friend, ally, or champion.”

From his official website, Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole (born July 22, 1923) was an attorney and retired United States Senator from Kansas from 1969–1996, serving part of that time as United States Senate Majority Leader, where he set a record as the longest-serving Republican leader. He was the Republican nominee in the 1996 U.S. Presidential election, but lost the election to Bill Clinton. He was the Republican vice presidential nominee in the 1976 U.S. Presidential election, but lost the election to Walter Mondale.

Senator Ted Cruz issued the following statement: “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”

President Biden ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021.