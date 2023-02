The winter storm is the latest example of making advance preparations…particularly if you have a pet.

Leiha White at Aggieland Humane Society says to always keep in the back of your mind, where will you go in the event of a weather emergency.

White says training your pets to handle staying in a crate and having current vaccinations also comes in handy if you have to stay in a motel.

