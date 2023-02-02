Registration Underway For Extension Office Physical Fitness Event “Walk Across Texas”

The Brazos County extension office is again promoting an annual fitness campaign.

Extension agent Flora Williams was at this week’s county commission meeting to receive a proclamation for Walk Across Texas.

More information about the eight week event which begins February 11 is online at howdyhealth.org.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation from the January 31, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Flora Williams during the January 31, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.