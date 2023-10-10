Register or Volunteer for 40th Annual Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley

More than 2,000 hot meals will be delivered to local people in need on Thanksgiving Day as part of the 40th Annual Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley.

Danny Morrison of Epicures Catering says volunteer shifts begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up by 12:30 p.m.

“We don’t take away that whole day, in fact, we add to it,” says Morrison.

Morrison, who started the tradition in 1983, says volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks.

“Whether you are delivering meals or if you dish up food or break the turkeys down or you do desserts, whatever it is that you’re doing, it makes you feel like you’re doing something that impacts someone,” says Morrison.

CLICK HERE to register for a meal or to sign up as a volunteer.

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is excited to announce its 40th year of delivering cooked Thanksgiving meals to individuals and families in Bryan / College Station. In recent years, more than 2,000 meals have been delivered on Thanksgiving Day with the help of more than 500 volunteers annually. Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley partners with Chartwells to cook the food and local businesses provide food donations and sponsorships.

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering cooked Thanksgiving meals again in 2023. Hot meals will be delivered to those in need between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day. If individuals and families would like to register for meals to be delivered, registration is available online at uwbv.org/holiday.

If volunteers are interested in delivering the meals or assisting with meal preparation on Thanksgiving Day, volunteer registration is available online at uwbv.org/holiday or VolunteerBrazosValley.org.

Please contact Danny Morrison at Epicures Catering for additional information. He may be reached by phone (979-695-0985) or email (contact@epicuresexperience.com).