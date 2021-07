Thursday night’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees was postponed after several members of New York’s organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The AL East showdown in the Bronx was set to be MLB’s first game back from the All-Star break.

Both Lone Star teams will be in Friday tonight.

The Texas Rangers visit the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:07 p.m. while the Houston Astros travel to the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Broadcast for that one will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.