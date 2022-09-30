Record Year for Brazos Central Appraisal District

It was a record year for the Brazos Central Appraisal District. Dana Horton, Chief Appraiser, says a total of 14,544 protests had to do with the increase in valuation of 15-16 percent.

“When you get that notice of your appraised value, you’re like woah, wait a minute. I think it has a lot to do with the increase in value, not only in Brazos County, but statewide,” says Horton.

Horton says 20 percent of the protests ended up in front of the Appraisal Review Board and 10 percent ended with a value change.

State Senator Drew Springer is proposing legislation that would penalize property owners for not showing up to their appraisal hearing.

Horton says there are various reasons that people no-show.

“It could be that they filed their protest, received their information, looked at it and said OK, and just don’t show up,” says Horton.

Horton was asked about the 12.5 percent of Brazos County property owners who no-showed this year.

“Could they call and say they’re not going to be there? Sure. But everyone is busy and everyone has stuff going on. I don’t think property owners should be penalized,” says Horton.

Horton says property owners can contact the Brazos Central Appraisal District by phone or email.

