Record High Number Of Inmates At The Brazos County Jail

Brazos County sheriff Wayne Dicky reports to county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting (February 21) what is an all time record number of jail inmates.

The sheriff said there was no particular reason for the increase to 772 inmates.

Responding to questions, Dicky said that the state prison system is not slowing down transfers from the county jail.

And the sheriff says there is a continuing issue of a lack of places to transfer inmates requiring mental health assistance.

Capacity at the Brazos County jail is almost 1,100.

As for staffing at the jail, chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart tells WTAW News that interviews continue with a big list of applicants that were recruited last year to fill 19 current vacancies.

Click below to hear comments from the February 21, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.