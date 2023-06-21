Recognition Of Two Citizens And Two Bryan Police Officers

Bryan’s police chief and mayor present awards to a pair of civilians during the June 13, 2023 city council meeting.

Chief Eric Buske presented BPD’s civilian service citation to Jason Allen and Adam Richardson for assisting an officer who was shot last December.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez presented courageous citizen awards to Allen and Richardson.

The mayor presented a city valor award to officer Najee Watson, who was assisted by Allen and Richardson.

The mayor presented a city hero award to another officer, Sarah Popham. After she and a civilian were shot, Popham moved the victim to a safe area, provided assistance to the victim, and shared information about the gunfire.

