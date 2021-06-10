Reception Is Held Thanking Volunteers At The Brazos Center Pandemic Vaccination Hub

One of the first, if not the first event, held at the Brazos Center where masks were an option was a reception thanking volunteers who worked at the recently closed pandemic vaccination hub.

Those attending Wednesday’s event were told volunteers served between 200 and 500 hours, giving 100,719 shots during the more than four months the hub was in operation.

The director of the Brazos Center said 100 events were cancelled while the hub was operating, but for the rest of 2021, 374 events are scheduled.

Click below to hear the podcast thanking volunteers at the recently closed Brazos Center pandemic vaccination hub. Speakers at the June 9, 2021 event included hub director Jim Stewart, hub coordinator Trad Mills, CHI St. Joseph Health vice president Mary Tomkivits, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, and Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

Listen to “Reception is held thanking Brazos Center vaccination hub volunteers” on Spreaker.