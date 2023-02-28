Recent Property Crime Arrests By College Station Police

Since College Station police arrested a Grimes County man February 2 for theft under $100 dollars, he is now accused of four building burglaries. According to CSPD arrest reports, 30 year old Johnathan Compian of Iola confessed to breaking the front door of a dog grooming business and taking dog clippers, an iPad, and a Dremel tool. Compian denied breaking into an apartment complex office. But CSPD charged him after reviewing surveillance video. Information was not available about the other two burglaries. Compian remains jailed as of February 28 in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars. Online court records show Compian pleaded guilty between October 2021 and November 2022 to four counts of misdemeanor criminal trespassing and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

A College Station man accused of stealing a bicycle valued at $3,500 dollars was released from jail after posting a $3,500 dollar bond. The victim of the theft tells College Station police he found his bicycle on sale in a Houston suburb for $600 dollars. That led to the arrest of 20 year old Austin Wendler. According to the CSPD arrest report, the bicycle was taken from the victim’s attic during Christmas break.