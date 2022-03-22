Recapping Monday Night’s Severe Weather

Brazos County’s emergency management coordinator says residents were blessed at the minimal damage from severe weather Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Michele Meade told county commissioners about damage reports at two locations. Along Saxon Road between Bryan and Kurten near the intersection of FM 2038 and FM 1179, there was one report of significant property damage and power lines and a power pole went down. Meade also said along Kemp Road, off FM 60 east of the Brazos River, a power pole was struck by lightning.

Click below for comments from Michele Meade during the March 22, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

The National Weather Service Tuesday evening notified WTAW News that the strength of the tornado that touched down in Madisonville was an E-F one…which has winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Touchdowns around Houston County were from an E-F two tornado, which has winds of approximately 125 miles per hour. There were three serious injuries on the west and northwest sides of Crockett.

A touchdown east of Bryan and south of Kurten near Saxon Road…which is near the intersection of FM 2038 and FM 1179, was an E-F one.

Two touchdowns, one between College Station and Snook near FM 60 and Reveille Road and another near Snook, were E-F zeroes, which has winds of between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The city of Madisonville is not requesting volunteers or material donations from their tornadoes. That’s according to United Way of the Brazos Valley, which is working with the city and the Red Cross. Madisonville tornado victims can go to a Red Cross assistance center at Madisonville’s First Baptist Church. Monetary donations for Madisonville victims can be made two ways. Go to United Way’s website or text the word “BVdisasterfund” to 41444. United Way reports essential services are still interrupted in Madisonville.

Official rainfall at Easterwood Airport Monday night and Tuesday morning measured 1.68 inches.

Thanks to WTAW listeners texting rainfall reports to 979-695-1620:

4 inches in Bryan near Haswell and East 26th.

3 inches on Creekside Drive near Lake Bryan.

3 inches in Bryan on Memorial Forest near CHI St. Joseph hospital.

2.5 inches northwest of Easterwood Airport.

2.5 inches at Highway 21 and the Brazos River at Royalty Pecan farm.

2 inches east of Caldwell in the New Tabor area.

1.93 inches at FM 1179 and Merka Road east of Bryan.

1.68 inches in Bryan at The Oaks on Barak

1.4 inches on Forsthoff Road south of Kurten.

1.25 inches in College Station’s Pebble Creek neighborhood.

1 inch in College Station along Highway 30.