Recapping Four Residential Fire Calls For College Station Firefighters

College Station firefighters responded to four residential fires over the weekend.

A home on Churchill Street, behind fire station six between University and Lincoln, caught fire on Saturday due to faulty electrical wiring. No one was home when a passerby and his son noticed smoke pouring out of a bedroom window and called 9-1-1. The passerby banged on the door and windows because there was a car in the driveway, but the resident was not home. Firefighters found the resident’s pet dog. Attempts to resuscitate the pet were unsuccessful.

CSFD firefighters spent time at two locations where they…in their words…”educated” residents about illegal fires instead of issuing tickets. Outside a home on Dartmouth on Sunday, a college student was burning school papers too close to the building. And more education took place after putting out a small trash fire on Saturday near apartment mailboxes on Eastmark Drive.

There was also a cooking fire Saturday on Valley View Drive. CSFD helped remove smoke from the building after the resident put out the fire.