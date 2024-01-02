Recap Of Fireworks Reports To Local Law Enforcement

Ringing in the new year resulted in plenty of fireworks calls for local police.

Bryan police tells WTAW News officers responded to about 100 fireworks calls between New Years Eve at six p.m. and New Years Day at three a.m. There were no arrests, and if BPD issued any tickets, they had not been entered into BPD’s computer system as of Tuesday morning.

A New Years Eve reminder from the College Station police department on their Facebook page to not shoot fireworks generated reports of where fireworks were illegally fired. CSPD reported responding to 54 fireworks calls. The post did not say if there were any arrests or tickets. Among the 30 public comments from CSPD’s post, fireworks were discharged from near the department’s headquarters building and in the Shenandoah, Castlegate II, Pebble Creek and Southwood neighborhoods. WTAW News is waiting for the College Station fire department to respond to our request about fireworks related activity.

Texas A&M police received no reports of fireworks activity, nor did the Bryan fire department.