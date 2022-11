NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Baltimore Ravens picked up their fifth straight win Monday, bowling over the New Orleans Saints, 27-13 on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore running back Kenyan Drake ran for 93 yards and two scores and quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 215 total yards (133 passing; 82 rushing).

With the win, the Ravens improve to 6-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Saints fall to 3-6.