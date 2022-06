The Texas Rangers were unable to get past the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night, 4-3 in 11 innings.

Sam Huff and Nathaniel Lowe each hit solo home runs to give Texas an early lead, but Tampa Bay came fighting back, taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th.

The Rangers answered with an Adolis Garcia RBI single in the bottom half of the inning.

The two teams will wrap up their series Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in Arlington.