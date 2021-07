The Texas Rangers committed two errors in the 6th and one more in the ninth en route to a 7-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers last night.

The sloppy play ruined an otherwise stellar outing for Rangers lefty Kolby Allard, who struck out a career-high nine batters in 5 1/3 innings.

Joey Gallo also smacked his 21st home run of the season for Texas, which will host Detroit again Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field