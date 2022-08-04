Rangers Unable to Overcome Orioles in Series Finale

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Martin Perez’s stellar outing was spoiled as the Texas Rangers fell to the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday afternoon, 6-3 at Globe Life Field.

The All-Star left-hander allowed just one run on five hits in six innings of work, but the Texas bullpen was able to hold on.

The Rangers (46-58) did come back to tie the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, only to relinquish the lead in the top of the eighth.

They’ll try to get back on track Thursday evening when they host the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m.