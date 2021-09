Zach Lowther struck out seven over five scoreless innings to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Texas Rangers Thursday night, 3-0.

Texas right-hander Glenn Otto was the hard-luck loser on the mound, allowing two earned runs in five innings.

The Rangers have now lost six in a row.

Game two of the series is Friday night at Camden Yards in Baltimore. First-pitch is at 6:05 p.m.