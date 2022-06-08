Rangers Split Twin Bill with Guardians; Verlander, Houston Get Payback Against Seattle

The Texas Rangers (26-29) split a double-header with the Cleveland Guardians (25-26) Tuesday, dropping Game 1, 6-3 before bouncing back to win the night cap by the same score.

Marcus Semien came up big in Game 2 for Texas, going 4-for-4 with two home runs.

The rubber game of the three-game series is set for Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. in Cleveland.

________________________

Down in Houston, Justin Verlander struck out 12 in seven solid innings and the Astros (36-20) stifled the Seattle Mariners (25-31), 4-1.

Both teams were on their best behavior following a benches clearing dustup Monday night that saw Houston reliever Hector Neris ejected and suspended four games.

The two teams will go at it again Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Broadcast will be on Gospel 97.3 FM.