MIAMI, Florida – The Texas Rangers split a double-header with the Miami Marlins Monday, 3-2 and 6-10.

Rangers reliever AJ Alexy was touched up in the night cap, surrendering four runs in just 1/3 of an inning.

Texas (61-80) returns home Tuesday to host the Oakland Athletics (51-90) at Globe Life Field.

First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m.