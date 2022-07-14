Rangers’ Seager Named Alternate for MLB All-Star Game

Texas Rangers short stop Corey Seager has been named an American League alternate for the 93rd annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

It marks the third Midsummer Classic for Seager, who is filling in for injured Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.

Seager signed a massive 10-year, $325 million free agent contract with Texas this past offseason.

The 28-year-old is currently batting .245 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 84 games.

He will join Rangers teammate LHP Martin Perez in Los Angeles next Tuesday for the All-Star Game.