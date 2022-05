D/FW native Bobby Witt Jr. drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals downed the Texas Rangers Wednesday night, 8-2.

Kolby Allard took the loss on the mound, allowing one earned run in three innings of work during a designated “bullpen day”.

Texas will look to get back on track tonight when it host the Royals for the rubber game of the series at 7:05 at Globe Life Field.