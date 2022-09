ARLINGTON, Tex. – Corey Seager smacked a tie-breaking two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th and the Texas Rangers edged the Los Angeles Angels Thursday afternoon, 5-3 at Globe Life Field.

It marked the 32nd home run of the season for Seager and capped off a series victory for Texas.

The Rangers (65-84) turns around to host the Cleveland Guardians (65-85) Friday night at 7:05 .