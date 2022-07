ARLINGTON, Tex. – The Texas Rangers rallied to tie it up in the bottom of the ninth, only to fall to the Oakland Athletics in extras, 14-7.

Oakland busted out for eight runs in the top of the 12th, aided by a Chad Pinder grand slam.

Corey Seager did homer for a fifth straight game for Texas, which hosts the A’s again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.