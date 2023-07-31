Rangers put RHP Nathan Eovaldi on IL with forearm strain

Credit to ESPN.com

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday and comes after the team opted to skip the two-time All-Star’s turn in the rotation to give its starters some rest.

Eovaldi, 33, has posted an 11-3 record with a 2.69 ERA in 19 games (all starts) this season.

He is 78-71 with a 4.03 ERA in 259 career games (240 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-2012), Miami Marlins (2012-2014), New York Yankees (2015-2016), Tampa Bay Rays (2018), Boston Red Sox (2018-2022) and Rangers.

Texas recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

Anderson, 26, is 1-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 19 relief appearances with the Rangers this season.

The move comes on the same day the Rangers announced the acquisition of right-hander Max Scherzer via a trade with the New York Mets.

Texas also added left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery and righty reliever Chris Stratton in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.