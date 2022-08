ARLINGTON, Tex. – The Texas Rangers pulled away from the Seattle Mariners Sunday afternoon, 5-3 in the rubber game of their AL West series at Globe Life Field.

Martin Perez was saddled with a no-decision, allowing three runs (one earned) in six innings of work.

Nathaniel Lowe and Corey Seager each collected two hits for Texas (51-63), which will host the Oakland A’s Monday night at 7:05 p.m.