Rangers LF Calhoun likely to miss opener with hip injury

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

Willie Calhoun wasn’t going to miss any regular-season games because of the broken jaw he sustained four months ago. But the Texas Rangers left fielder now will likely miss the start of the season because of hip strain. Calhoun exited an intrasquad game Monday night because of a sore hip and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain. Calhoun got hit in the face by a fastball during a spring training game March 8. The broken jaw would have keep him out until mid-June, but the MLB shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic gave him extended time to heal from that.