Rangers Fire Longtime GM/Team President Jon Daniels

The Texas Rangers are continuing to clean house, firing Team President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels.

Daniels’ firing comes two days after manager Chris Woodward’s termination.

Daniels joined the Rangers front office in 2006, becoming the youngest general manager in baseball history at 28 years old.

He was instrumental in forming the American League pennant winning teams of 2010 and 2011.

However, he grew out of favor with Texas ownership following a string of six straight losing seasons, including a 52-64 mark this year.

General Manager Chris Young, who joined the club last season, will take on the title of Team President of Baseball Operations.