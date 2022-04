A controversial ending to the Rangers-Rockies game Monday at Globe Life Field.

With a man on first and Texas down 6-4 in the bottom of the 10th, Adolis Garcia rolled a ground ball to short.

The Rockies collected the out at second but the throw to first was wide. However, following a review, umpires ruled Rangers baserunner Mitch Garver slid too far off the bag at second and both runners were out, ending the game.

With the loss, Texas falls to 1-3 on the season.