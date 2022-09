The Boston Red Sox scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off against the Texas Rangers Thursday, 9-8.

Jonathan Hernandez took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits in only 0.1 of an inning.

The two teams will go at it again Friday evening at 6:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are back in action as they visit the Los Angeles Angels at 8:38 p.m.