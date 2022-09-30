Rangers Fall to M’s in Extras

SEATTLE, Wash. – Luis Torrens scored from third on a J.P. Crawford infield single in the bottom of the 11th and the Seattle Mariners walked off against the Texas Rangers Thursday night, 10-9.

Texas reliever Joe King was saddled with the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) without collecting an out.

The Rangers had two chances to put the Mariners away in extras after re-taking the lead in the top of the 10th and 11th innings.

With the loss, they fall to 66-89 on the year, while Seattle improves to 85-70.

Texas travels to Los Angeles Friday night to visit the Angels at 8:38 p.m.