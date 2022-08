ARLINGTON, Tex. – The firing of longtime front office executive Jon Daniels didn’t help the Texas Rangers on the field Wednesday, as they fell to the Oakland Athletics, 7-2.

Oakland catcher Sean Murphy had a huge night at the plate, blasting two home runs and driving in three.

Texas rookie Cole Ragans took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings of work.

The Rangers (52-65) will host the A’s (43-75) again Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.