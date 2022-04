The Texas Rangers finally got off the schneid yesterday, rallying past the Seattle Mariners, 8-6.

Willie Calhoun smacked an RBI double in the top of the 9th, and Nathaniel Lowe drove him in on a single as Texas snapped a five-game losing skid.

With the victory, the Rangers improve to 3-9 on the year.

They’ll head to Oakland Friday night to visit the A’s at 8:40 p.m.